Akuma Discovered to be Selectable in Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo on the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection

While the official release date for Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection will be tomorrow, May 29, 2018, some fans of the game had the chance to get their chance to get their copies at an earlier date. And what followed, was literally, a discovery of a demon.

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection is a 12-in-1 game featuring all the previous Street Fighter games in one pack, and it seems like Akuma is selectable in one version.

YouTube user dWo: Dudley World Order has posted a video showing that Akuma, a hidden boss in Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo, is available for picking. Akuma was initially a hidden boss for the game and isn’t normally selectable for players. For some reason, he is included in the Anniversary Collection Super Street Fighter 2 Turbo roster.

While Akuma is still banned in the tournaments, apparently, he still can be picked during online ranked matches in the upcoming game. This is a weird move for Capcom since in the right hands and a basic understanding of how combos work in the game, Akuma is practically unbeatable in this version of Street Fighter. He is only available via using the old-school code that unlocks him in the arcade version (which is the version ported in the Anniversary Collection), but still, he is available in RANKED matches.

Will there be any more surprises that players might find out once Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection is officially released tomorrow? What are your thoughts on this?

[Source: IGN]