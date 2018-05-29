Bethesda Teases Something on Twitter, Possibly Fallout 5 or New Vegas Remaster? (Update)

Update: There’s a live stream now as we wait for Bethesda to reveal what’s coming! Judging by that VaultTec bobblehead, I’d say it’s a safe bet this is going to be a Fallout announcement.

Original: Spacing out their announcements ahead of the E3 showcase (only two weeks to go!), Bethesda revealed RAGE 2 a couple of weeks ago and is teasing another announcement today. Their Twitter account simply posted the hashtag #PleaseStandBy along with a gif of an old technical difficulties television screen image.

Fans of Bethesda games were quick to point out that this seems to be a tease for Fallout 5 or another new Fallout game. Some people think it’s too soon for a new game, so if it’s not Fallout 5, we’d put our money on a either a Fallout 3 or New Vegas remaster. While the Indian Head Test Pattern is a real thing TV stations used from the late ’40s to early ’70s, Bethesda has used that image in combination with the phrase “Please Stand By” in various Fallout games. Bethesda has a keen awareness of their own brand and it’s unlikely they would use an image so closely linked to Fallout if the announcement didn’t have to do with the next Fallout game.

If you need even more proof, look at the coloring of the image. The test image holds hues of yellow and blue that are very similar to the Vault Boy cartoon color scheme. If what we’re all standing by for turns out not to be Fallout related, then Bethesda is just trolling us at this point. The last Fallout game was Fallout 4, released in 2015 (if you don’t count the VR support the game got for Vive), so it’s not entirely crazy to think that a brand new entry to the series could be in the works. It’s also possible that Bethesda is simply getting ready to announce Fallout 4 compatibility for the Nintendo Switch and/or PSVR.

It should also be pointed out that the tweet comes from Bethesda Game Studios, the developer behind Fallout and The Elder Scrolls, not the publisher Bethesda. The chances of this being Fallout related continue to climb, and now we just need to wait until the reveal.

Until Bethesda actually announces Fallout 5 or whatever Fallout related thing they are teasing, everything is just speculation. As soon as they do reveal something, we’ll let you know. Do you want a new Fallout game? Would you be happy if this was simply a remaster of an older game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.