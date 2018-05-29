Report: Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Private Beta Coming in August

Players eager to get their hands on the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 might not have to wait too long. According to GameStop Germany’s website, a private beta for the game will be taking place sometime in August, with an open beta planned for Battle.net players, meaning PC players shouldn’t have to worry about getting access to the game.

According to the site (via Charlie INTEL), beta codes will be sent out prior to the launch of the beta, meaning that preordering the game will likely grant access to the beta:

“Anticipated launch of Private Beta is in August. The BETA access codes will be sent shortly before the beta starts. Minimum duration of the beta: 3 days. Internet connection required. Also in August the Open Beta for the PC version takes place! For the PC version, no codes are sent because no code is needed for playing.”

As is the case with these things, Activision has made no official comments or announcements regarding the Private Beta, but it is important to note that the betas for Call of Duty: WWII and Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 did take place in August as well.

In case you missed it, we had a chance to go hands-on with the upcoming multiplayer mode for Black Ops 4. If you can’t wait until August to see what we think of it, you can check out a snippet below:

In fact, that’s a lot of what makes this Black Ops 4 so different. Somehow, Treyarch took a game that feels like Call of Duty, plays like Call of Duty, and even smells like Call of Duty, and they’ve made it more tactical and team focused. You can still be that lone gunman who posts up at the top of the leaderboard, but there are more opportunities for different play styles to find a modicum of success. Small changes like the ability to see an opponent’s health bar (something I am used to from playing Destiny PVP) and having to manually trigger health regen makes me feel like I am playing the game on my own terms.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is set to launch on October 12, 2018.

[Source: Charlie INTEL]