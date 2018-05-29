EWin Champion Series Gaming Chair Review – Comfort and Stability

I’ve had my fair share of terrible office chairs. “A chair’s a chair,” right? Wrong. There’s something to be said for spending a little bit more time and money finding a good gaming chair, something that will provide support, stability, and comfort, especially when you spend a lot of time in front of a computer or TV. Most of my waking hours are spent in front of at least one of these two screens, so I jumped at the opportunity when Ewin Racing offered one of their Champion Series gaming chairs for review.

The chair arrived in a fairly large box. This gaming chair is a good sized piece of furniture, so be prepared to have a mildy annoyed UPS driver. After lugging the package inside, I set out to put the gaming chair together. Assembly is pretty easy, and most of it came already put together. I simply had to attach the seat back to the bottom, assemble the base, and put it all together. As easy as it is, I’d recommend two people for the job, just to help hold the pieces steady while screwing them in. The package comes with everything you need to put it together, so from the moment you get the box, you can set up your gaming chair without any delay.

In order to offer a great amount of stability and comfort, the seat portion of the gaming chair is made of a solid steel frame and high-density memory foam. This isn’t the cheap stuff, which means the bucket seat feels like a hug. I’m relatively average weight, and I never felt that the chair was either providing too much give in the cushion, nor too firm to be comfortable. If Goldilocks were to sit in this chair, I’m sure she’d say it was just right. As the balance between my couch (way too soft), and my little plastic desk chair (way too hard), Ewin Racing provides a seat that feels great.

Adjusts to Fit You

The Champion Series gaming chair is very adjustable as well, to ensure that any person sitting in it can feel comfortable. The armrests move in four dimensions (swivel, in and out, back and forward, up and down), and though I am more than happy to have the ability to fine tune where they seat, the number of moving parts make these feel like the cheapest part of the chair. There’s a height adjustment that can raise or lower the seat by more than four inches, which is a pretty significant amount. For a tall person like myself, there’s even a point where the chair can get too high for me and my feet dangle just above the ground.

A recline feature allows you to kick the seat back up to 155 degrees, and a tilt function lets you lean back slightly with adjustable tension. leaning the seat back a little bit took the chair from daytime working to evening relaxing very quickly, though I didn’t dare go back too far. The five-point base offers some stability, the center pole on the bottom of the chair seems like it is too far forward to allow for a comfortable full lean. Admittedly the chair never fell over while I was reclining in it, but there’s still a fear of what might happen if a kitten were to jump on me and throw the weight distribution off. The chair is actually engineered to support this full recline though, so that phobia is merely psychological.

A couple of pads come with the gaming chair, one for lumbar support on your back and a pillow for your head. The lumbar support is a great piece and the positioning is easily adjustable using the straps that attach it to the chair. As someone who tends to slouch way too much, it has really helped with my posture. The head/neck pillow, on the other hand, feels entirely pointless. It’s nearly impossible to adjust the position as it always slides down, and it’s far too small to really provide any added support to the head/neck area. It’s definitely more useful when reclining a little bit, so I’m glad the option is included, and it’s easy to remove if it ever starts to annoy me too much.

A Hefty Piece of Furniture

While I keep referring to this chair as a gaming chair, it doubles perfectly well as an office chair as well, given you don’t mind the bright colors. In fact, from behind, the red parts of the chair are merely accents. That’s one aspect of gaming chairs I’ve never been able to get into. The designs are full of bright colors, logos, and they just scream “extreme gamer!” Is it too much to ask for the same comfort and solid build without feeling like I need to take up streaming Fortnite daily? If these gaming chair companies could make something with a few more modern design sensibilities, they could vastly open up their potential market from the gamer bros and Twitch streamers to a more moderate crowd just looking for a comfortable chair to sit in.

Splashes of red not fitting into my home decor aside, I love this chair and I can’t stop using it. It sits squarely in the middle of my living room, giving me a seat closer to my TV. I find it even more comfortable than vegging out on the couch, and after using it regularly for a little more than a week, I’m not beset with the same back aches that my couch often gave me. Whether I’m gaming or writing up this review, the Ewin Champion Series gaming chair is my seat of choice. Yes, that includes in front of the TV in my living room.

Without having had other gaming chairs, I can’t make a fair comparison to other brands, but after working in an office for a decade of my life, I can safely say it’s far more comfortable than any office chair I had during that time. You might be able to find a cheaper office chair at Walmart, Ikea, or any number of other furniture stores, but they’d be hard pressed to offer the same level of comfort that this chair does. Those other seats might look a lot more like the picturesque version of an office chair, but I’m at a point in my life where comfort overtakes style. That’s why there’s a sizable red and black chair sitting in the middle of my living room.

If you’re looking for a comfortable piece of office furniture at a relatively affordable price (for gaming chairs), the Ewin Champion Series gaming chair is a great choice. It’s a solid chair that feels built to last and provides more comfort and stability that any other office chair I’ve ever used. If you don’t mind the colored racing stripes look, Ewin Racing gaming chairs are well worth the price to maintain the back health of those constantly sitting in front of a screen.

The chair reviewed is an Ewin Racing Champion Series in red. You can browse the full selection of Ewin Racing gaming chairs over on their website.

Ewin Champion Series gaming chair review unit provided by Ewin Racing. For more information on reviews, please read our Review Policy.