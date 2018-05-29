Fate/Extella Link Japanese Launch Live Stream Will be Held on June 6

Type-Moon and Marvelous have announced that they will hold a launch live stream for Fate/Extella Link in the Japanese streaming site Niconico Live on June 6 at 8:30 p.m. JST. To those outside Japan, you can catch it at 12:30 p.m. BST, 7:30 a.m. EDT, or 4:30 a.m. PDT.

While Type-Moon has been holding regular live streams for their massively popular mobile RPG Fate/Grand Order, this stream will be special as it will also feature the Dynasty Warriors-styled hack-and-slash action game developed by Marvelous’ First Studio, which recently is also known to be in charge of developing Bandai Namco’s God Eater 3.

This is a special live stream commemorating the release of the new Fate action game Fate/Extella Link and the announcement of a new event for the mobile Fate RPG Fate/Grand Order! In the stream, guest stars will get to play Fate/Extella Link which will be released on June 7! Furthermore, we will deliver the newest information just before the release.

This live stream will be hosted by the MC Mafia Kajita, and will have the following seiyuu (Japanese voice actors/actresses) as guests:

Kana Ueda (Voice actress of Rin Tohsaka in Fate/stay night)

Rumi Okubo (Voice actress of Elizabeth Bathory)

Ayako Kawasumi (Voice actress of Artoria Pendragon)

Takahiro Mizushima (Voice actor of Gawain)

Aoi Yuuki (Voice actress of Okita Souji and Shuten Doji in Fate/Grand Order)

Fate/Extella Link will be released in Japan on June 7, the day after this live stream. An English localization has also been announced and will be out later this Winter.

[Source: Niconico Live]