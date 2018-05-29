Focus Home Interactive Reveals E3 2018 Lineup

E3 2018 is officially two weeks away, and companies are beginning to unveil exactly what they’ll have available at the show. One of those companies, Focus Home Interactive, has revealed their full lineup for the upcoming convention. Judging from the looks of the titles, it seems that they’ll have a ton of genres spoken for when they finally can show everything off, so players of all kinds will likely have something to enjoy.

You can check out the full E3 2018 lineup for Focus Home Interactive below, courtesy of their forum:

Insurgency: Sandstorm : play the sequel to the multi-million selling FPS Insurgency with the developers from New World Interactive, in a dedicated multiplayer session!

: play the sequel to the multi-million selling FPS with the developers from New World Interactive, in a dedicated multiplayer session! Farming Simulator 19: Shown for the very first time, see the newest entry in the farming phenomenon from GIANTS Software – including an exciting surprise to be announced at E3!

Shown for the very first time, see the newest entry in the farming phenomenon from GIANTS Software – including an exciting surprise to be announced at E3! The Surge 2 : Check out 30 minutes of never-before-seen gameplay of the hardcore Action-RPG from Deck13, with an ambitious level design and combat more brutal than ever.

: Check out 30 minutes of never-before-seen gameplay of the hardcore Action-RPG from Deck13, with an ambitious level design and combat more brutal than ever. A Plague Tale: Innocence : Meet orphan siblings Amicia and Hugo – as well as the hordes of rats hunting them – in a new gameplay walkthrough by developers from Asobo Studio.

: Meet orphan siblings Amicia and Hugo – as well as the hordes of rats hunting them – in a new gameplay walkthrough by developers from Asobo Studio. Call of Cthulhu : Lovecraft’s twisted universe comes alive in an exclusive walkthrough guided by the developers from Cyanide.

: Lovecraft’s twisted universe comes alive in an exclusive walkthrough guided by the developers from Cyanide. GreedFall: Dive into the latest RPG from Spiders to discover a unique world shaped by the player’s political diplomacy, character relationships and critical choices.

Additionally, the company announced that Space Hulk: Tactics will be playable for the first time in face-to-face sessions with Cyanide developers in their Public Area. Hands-off sessions of Necromunda: Underhive Wars with developers Rogue Factor will also be available in the Public Area. Finally, players will be able to get their hands on some of Focus Home Interactive’s most imminent releases, with playable sessions for Vampyr, The Surge – Complete Edition, and Spintires: MudRunner all making an appearance at the show.

Will you be at E3 and trying to check out any of these titles? Make sure to let us know.

[Source: Focus Home Interactive]