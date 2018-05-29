Latest Gran Turismo Sport Update Goes Live Later Tonight

Last week, Polyphony Digital CEO Kaz Yamauchi teased that a brand new update would be coming to the world of Gran Turismo Sport this week, and the time is finally here. According to the company (via the PlayStation Blog), the Gran Turismo Sport 1.19 update will be available later tonight.

Also announced on the blog post was the fact that with the world-famous 24 Hours of Le Mans race beginning in a few weeks, Gran Turismo Sport will be adding the event’s Circuit de la Sarthe into the game. The track is known for its long stretches where players will be forced to go full throttle, putting an intense amount of stress on both the cars and the drivers’ braking abilities, so get ready for a true test of skill.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Gran Turismo Sport update without some new cars, and this one comes packed with nine new vehicles, ranging from a Fiat 500 to some more legendary cars. You can find the full line-up of new cars below:

Fiat 500 F ’68

Jaguar XJR-9 ’88

Lamborghini Miura P400 Bertone Prototype CN.0706 ’67

Sauber Mercedes C9 ’89

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IV GSR ’96

Nissan R92CP ’92

Renault Sport Megane Trophy ’11

Renault Sport Clio R.S. 220 EDC Trophy ’16

Subaru BRZ S ’15

GT League will also see a bit of an update later tonight, with three new events joining the mode that will have players racing with a variety of different vehicles:

Group 4 Cup – You’ll find plenty of power and excellent handling experiences within these class of races

World Hatchback Championship – A race for hatchbacks; cars with an upward opening hatch in the rear

Lamborghini Cup – A racing festival of raging bulls

In addition to the additions listed above, new rounds of races have been added for the Clip Cup (Beginner League), FR Challenge + (Amateur League), F1500 Championship (Professional League), and GR.1 Prototype Endurance Series (Endurance League). No word on exactly when the update will go live but keep checking as the day gets a bit later.