This Week’s GTA Online Update Includes Madrazo Dispatch Services, New Vehicles, and More

This week, GTA Online has quite a few new additions, including new missions, two new vehicles, and all new discounts and bonuses for GTA Online enthusiasts. First up is the all new set of Contact Missions that will come via the Madrazo Dispatch Services. What is this, you ask? Well if you are worthy of his time, Mr. Madrazo will reach out to you for some very specific contact mission work.

Rockstar Games provided the following description for this new set of Contact Missions:

Are you the head of an enterprising, results-driven mercenary outfit looking to expand its client base? Are you and your team capable of thinking on your feet, asking no questions and executing your orders with surgical precision? If the answer to those questions is yes, then you can expect Mr. Madrazo to get in touch soon about some very pressing work in the all-new Madrazo Dispatch Services Contact Missions. Infiltrate LSPD holding cells or launch an assault on Merryweather HQ as you seek to silence a few names on Madrazo’s hit list.

As a reward for partaking in these missions and satisfying Mr. Madrazo, he will reward players with double GTA$ and RP in his missions through June 4th.

In addition, there are two new vehicles available as well: the Lampadati Michelli (above) and the Rune Cheburek (below). Both are out now at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

There’s also a lovely 25-40% sale for a variety of vehicles from now through June 4th.

Maze Bank Foreclosures is also offering a sale on a few of their properties and upgrades:

Bunkers – 40% off

Bunker Renovations – 40% off

Hangars – 50% off

Hangar Workshop 50% off

To see all current GTA Online bonuses and discounts, visit the game’s Social Club Events page.