Latest One Piece: World Seeker Trailer Explores Jail Island

Earlier today, Bandai Namco released a brand new trailer for the upcoming One Piece: World Seeker, an action adventure based on the hit manga and anime series. In the trailer, we get a pretty good look at the island players will be calling home as they explore throughout the game. Throughout the trailer, we also get some good glimpses of Luffy – the main character of the anime, manga, and game – using his various abilities to traverse the world.

You can check out the new trailer for the game below:

One of the bigger selling points for the game is the fact that players will be able to explore an island they’ve never seen before, and from the looks of it, it’s going to be packed with things to do while players must solve the mystery behind various happenings on the island. In attempting to figure out what exactly the mystery is, players will “be able to discover different areas where nature and technology co-exist such as the canyon, mine, and harbor.” Bandai Namco also notes that the island is “controlled by the World Government with a big marine force base.”

Here’s how publisher Bandai Namco describes the game, which is set to launch sometime later this year:

Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates are back in a brand new experience that puts players in Luffy’s sandals as they battle and explore an expansive new world filled with castles, farms, cities, beaches and more. ONE PIECE World Seeker captures the spirit of the beloved series and lets ONE PIECE fans and new players swing into action and experience Luffy’s powerful gum-gum abilities, including the gum-gum rocket, elephant gatling and gum-gum UFO.

One Piece World Seeker is set to launch sometime in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.