Obsidian Seemingly Has Nothing to do With Bethesda Announcement

Earlier this afternoon, Bethesda tweeted out an image that seemed to be relating to some sort of Fallout announcement. While fans still wait for what that might be, one of the studios known for handling Fallout properties has also put out a cryptic tweet.

How do you let someone down easily? Asking for a friend.#ItsNotUs — Obsidian #Deadfire (@Obsidian) May 29, 2018

Obsidian Entertainment, the studio that developed Fallout: New Vegas, took to Twitter (above) to ask how you might let someone down easy. The tweet ended with the hashtag “#ItsNotUs,” which would seem to confirm that whatever Bethesda might be announcing in the coming days or weeks won’t have anything to do with the company.

That doesn’t mean that a Fallout: New Vegas remaster is out of the question, but with Obsidian not being associated with the project it certainly shouldn’t make players hoping for one too excited. While Bethesda continues to tease their announcement on Twitch, it hopefully won’t be too long before we’re able to see what exactly they have in store.

For possible theories on what that announcement could be, look no further than our own Chandler Wood, who broke down what the teasing could all mean:

If you need even more proof, look at the coloring of the image. The test image holds hues of yellow and blue that are very similar to the Vault Boy cartoon color scheme. If what we’re all standing by for turns out not to be Fallout related, then Bethesda is just trolling us at this point. The last Fallout game was Fallout 4, released in 2015 (if you don’t count the VR support the game got for Vive), so it’s not entirely crazy to think that a brand new entry to the series could be in the works. It’s also possible that Bethesda is simply getting ready to announce Fallout 4 compatibility for the Nintendo Switch and/or PSVR.

We’ll make sure to keep you updated with any information once more becomes available.