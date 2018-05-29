PlayStation Store Sales in North America: Week of May 29, 2018

This week sees the introduction of PS Plus Specials, a series of deals just for PlayStation Plus subscribers, along with your typical weekly sales you have come to love. There are a ton of deals to check out, with some great discounts as long as you have that Plus subscription active. There are also some great deals in the Warner Bros. Sale! Here are the games through the PlayStation Store sales this week.

All discounts listed are the sales prices without PS+, with Plus pricing listed in the parenthesis where applicable.

The PlayStation Store is still updating with new deals. We will update this post as new games get added.

PS Plus Specials

PS4 Games A Way Out $29.99 ($22.49)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered $29.99 ($20.99)

Art of Fighting Anthology $14.99 ($7.49)

ATV Drift and Tricks $24.99 ($12.49)

Beholder: Complete Edition $14.99 ($4.49)

Bleed $12.99 ($3.24)

Bridge Constructor Portal $14.99 ($10.49)

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back $19.99 ($9.99)

Bulb Boy $8.99 ($6.29)

Caveman Warriors $14.99 ($3.74)

Cities: Skylines – PlayStation 4 Edition $39.99 ($19.99)

Cities: Skylines – Premium Edition $69.99 ($34.99)

Code Realize ~Bouquet of Rainbows~ $49.99 ($34.99)

Dead Alliance $39.99 ($11.99)

Deer Hunter: Reloaded $19.99 ($9.99)

Defunct $14.99 ($8.99)

Devil May Cry HD Collection $29.99 ($20.99)

Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle $44.99 ($31.49)

Don’t Knock Twice $19.99 ($9.99)

Dragon Sinker $14.99 ($10.49)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen $29.99 ($17.99)

Eliosi’s Hunt $4.99 ($2.49)

EVE: Valkyrie – Warzone $29.99 ($14.99)

Fe $19.99 ($9.99)

Fear Effect Sedna $19.99 ($11.99)

Feral Fury $9.99 ($1.99)

Gravel $49.99 ($34.99)

Gravel Special Edition $69.99 ($48.99)

Hammerwatch $9.99 ($7.99)

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $29.99 ($20.99)

Heroine Anthem Zero Episode 1 $12.99 ($6.49)

Hidden Dragon Legend $19.99 ($9.99)

Hob $19.99 ($14.99)

Innerspace $19.99 ($11.99)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance $59.99 ($41.99)

Madden NFL 18 Standard Edition $39.99 ($11.99)

Marooners $9.99 ($6.99)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition $59.99 ($29.99)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Standard Edition $39.99 ($19.99)

Masters of Anima $19.99 ($14.99)

Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition $69.99 ($48.99)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame $59.99 ($41.99)

Mulaka $19.99 ($15.99)

NBA Live 18: The One Edition $29.99 ($5.99)

Need For Speed Payback $39.99 ($19.99)

EA Sports NHL 18 Standard Edition $39.99 ($11.99)

Nine Parchments $19.99 ($9.99)

Numantia $29.99 ($14.99)

observer $29.99 ($14.99)

Oh My Godheads $14.99 ($8.99)

Okami HD $19.99 ($13.99)

Pankapu $11.99 ($8.99)

Radial-G : Racing Revolved $14.99 ($7.49)

Raiden V: Director’s Cut $34.99 ($17.49)

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series $19.99 ($9.99)

Real Farm $39.99 ($19.99)

Rugby 18 $59.99 ($29.99)

School Girl/Zombie Hunter $39.99 ($23.99)

Serial Cleaner $14.99 ($4.49)

Shantae: Friends to the End $7.99 ($3.99)

South Park: The Video Game Collection $79.99 ($39.99)

Splasher $14.99 ($11.24)

Stereo Aereo $3.99 ($1.19)

Street Fighter V – Arcade Edition Deluxe $69.99 ($48.99)

Street Fighter V – Arcade Edition $39.99 ($27.99)

Striker’s Edge $14.99 ($11.24)

Tesla vs. Lovecraft $14.99 ($7.49)

The Coma: Recut $14.99 ($7.49)

The Coma: Recut – Deluxe Edition $23.99 ($7.19)

theHunter: Call of the Wild $39.99 ($27.99)

The Invisible Hours $29.99 ($14.99)

The Jackbox Party Pack 2 $24.99 ($12.49)

The Jackbox Party Pack 4 $24.99 ($12.49)

The King of Fighters ’98 Ultimate Match $14.99 ($10.49)

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance $19.99 ($11.99)

The Sims 4 $49.99 ($24.99)

Tiles $3.99 ($2.39)

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ $59.99 ($29.99)

Transcripted $7.99 ($5.99)

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge $59.99 ($41.99)

EA Sports UFC 3 $59.99 ($41.99)

EA Sports UFC 3 Deluxe Edition $79.99 ($55.99)

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[st] $49.99 ($29.99)

Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 $49.99 ($24.99)

Wuppo – Super Deluxe Edition $29.99 ($8.99)

X-Morph: Defense $19.99 ($9.99)

X-Morph: Defense Digital Deluxe Edition – $24.99 ($12.49)

Xenon Valkyrie+ $9.99 ($7.49)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life $59.99 ($47.99) PSVR Games Apex Construct $29.99 ($22.49)

Arizona Sunshine $39.99 ($19.99)

Blasters of the Universe $14.99 ($7.49)

Discovery $1.99 ($8.99)

Don’t Knock Twice $19.99 ($9.99)

Light Tracer $14.99 ($7.49)

Out of Ammo $14.99 ($7.49)

RollerCoaster Legends $4.99 ($3.99)

Sparc $29.99 ($14.99)

StarDrone $7.99 ($4.79)

VRFC Virtual Reality Football Club $19.99 ($5.99) PS Vita Games Dragon Sinker $14.99 ($10.49)

Xenon Valkyrie+ $9.99 ($7.49) Add-Ons PS4 Cities: Skylines – Season Pass $39.99 ($27.99)

Cities: Skylines – Content Creator Pack $9.99 ($7.99)

Cities: Skylines – Snowfall $12.99 ($7.79)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Black Panther $7.99 ($3.99)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Black Widow $7.99 ($5.59)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Monster Hunter $7.99 ($3.99)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Sigma $7.99 ($3.99)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Venom $7.99 ($5.59)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume Pass $29.99 ($14.99)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite Infinite Character Pass $29.99 ($14.99)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Black Panther $7.99 ($3.99)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Avenging Army Costume Pack $11.99 ($5.99)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Cosmic Crusaders Costume Pack $11.99 ($8.39)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Mystic Masters Costume Pack $11.99 ($5.99)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – Stone Seekers Costume Pack $11.99 ($8.39)

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite – World Warriors Costume Pack $11.99 ($5.99)

Pinball FX3 – Jurassic World Pinball – $9.99 ($5.99)

Pinball FX3 – Universal Classics Pinball – $9.99 ($4.99)

Shantae: Pirate Queen’s Quest $9.99 ($4.99)

The Metronomicon – Challenge Pack Season Pass $7.99 ($4.79)

Warhammer Vermintide – Death on the Reik $6.99 ($2.09)

X-Morph: Defense European Assault $4.99 ($3.74)

Warner Bros. Sale

PS4 Games Batman: Arkham Knight $11.99 ($9.99)

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition $19.99 ($1.99)

Batman: Return to Arkham $11.99 ($9.99)

Cars 3: Driven to Win $23.99 ($19.99)

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition $20.99 ($17.99)

Injustice 2 $27.99 ($23.99)

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition $53.99 ($47.99)

$53.99 ($47.99) LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham $11.99 ($9.99)

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition $17.49 ($13.99)

LEGO City Undercover $17.99 ($14.99)

LEGO Harry Potter Collection $11.99 ($9.99)

LEGO Jurassic World $11.99 ($9.99)

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers $11.99 ($9.99)

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition $14.99 ($11.99)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes $11.99 ($9.99)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $35.99 ($29.99)

LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition $37.49 ($29.99)

LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game $29.99 ($24.99)

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens $11.99 ($9.99)

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Deluxe Edition $14.99 ($11.99)

LEGO Worlds $20.99 ($17.99)

Mad Max $11.99 ($9.99)

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor $11.99 ($9.99)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War $34.99 ($29.99)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Gold Edition $53.99 ($44.99)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Silver Edition $48.99 ($41.99)

Mortal Kombat XL $19.99 ($9.99)

Scribblenauts Showdown $23.99 ($19.99)

The LEGO Movie Videogame $11.99 ($9.99) PS4 Add-Ons Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass $11.99 ($9.99)

Injustice 2 Ultimate Pack $35.99 ($31.99)

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Season Pass $8.99 ($7.49)

LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass $5.99 ($4.99)

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens Season Pass $4.99 ($3.99)

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Season Pass $17.49 ($14.99) PSVR Games Batman: Arkham VR $13.99 ($11.99)

All Other Deals

PS4 Games Die for Valhalla! $9.95

Dragooned $5.99

Epic Adventure Bundle $25.49 ($20.99)

Mitch: Berry Challenge $2.99 ($2.19)

Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast $4.49 ($3.99)

Overwatch Legendary Edition $44.99 ($39.59)

Rememoried $10.49 ($8.99)

Robonauts $10.49 ($2.49)

Sea Defense Bundle $4.99 ($3.99)

Shining Resonance Refrain $44.99

Shio $10.39

Super Mega Baseball 2 Leadoff Bundle $37.34

Sword of Fortress the Onomuzim $16.99 ($13.99)

VR Invaders/Skyforge 6000 Argents Bundle $14.99 PSVR Games VR Invaders/Skyforge 6000 Argents Bundle $14.99 PS Vita Games Dragooned $5.99

Reminder: You can now download the free PlayStation Plus games for May.

What PS4 deals are you picking up during this week’s PlayStation Store Sales? Let us know in the comments below, and feel free to mention if there are any deals we may have missed or if you find any errors. We strive to be as accurate as possible, but mistakes do happen when you’re dealing with dozens, if not hundreds of deals.