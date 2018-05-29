Sony Days of Play Returns for 2018, Includes Limited Edition PS4

As you might have seen earlier today, Sony is bringing back Days of Play – a global promotion that celebrates the PlayStation community via large deals – this year. Running from June 8-18, players will be able to take advantage of various discounts on hardware, peripherals, and other PlayStation 4 exclusive games across the U.S. and Canada, along with the rest of the world.

Alongside the various sales that will begin this month, Sony is also introducing a brand new Days of Play Limited Edition PlayStation 4 system on June 8. The console, which will run players $299.99, features a Days of Play Blue color that is adorned with a gold PlayStation symbol design placed on the center of the console. The system comes equipped with a 1TB hard drive and will include a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller that also features some subtle gold accents.

As for some of the sales, here’s what players can expect to see on sale throughout the 11 days, so make sure you mark what you’d like now and pick it up when the sales begin:

Hardware and peripheral discounts throughout the 11 days include (all prices MSRP): Jet Black PS4 Pro – $349.99 USD / $449.99 CDN

PlayStation VR bundles – starting at $199.99 USD / $249.99 CDN

DualShock 4 wireless controller (all colors) – $39.99 USD / $49.99 CDN

PlayStation Move motion controller (2 pack) – $79.99 USD / $99.99 CDN

PlayStation VR Aim controller (US only) – $49.99 USD

Catalog titles – check with your local retailer We’ll have great deals on some of our biggest PS4 and PS VR titles, as well: God of War: $49.99 USD / $59.99 CDN

Gran Turismo Sport: $19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN

Horizon Zero Dawn: $19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN

MLB The Show 18: $39.99 USD / $49.99 CDN

Shadow of the Colossus: $19.99 USD / $29.99 CDN

Bravo Team (PS VR): $29.99 USD / $39.99 CDN

Farpoint (PS VR): $14.99 USD/ $19.99 CDN

The Inpatient (PS VR): $14.99 USD / $19.99 CDN What’s more, PlayStation Store will be offering promotions on popular games and network service memberships starting June 8 as well. Here are the offerings: PlayStation Plus – $49.99 USD / $59.99 CDN for a 12-Month PS Plus membership (terms & conditions here)

PlayStation Vue (available in the US only) – $10 USD per month off the Core plan standard price for the first two months ($44.99 USD per month thereafter) – learn more

PlayStation Store catalog titles

Will you be picking anything up during the Days of Play? Let us know in the comments.