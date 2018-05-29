Bandai Namco Published the Long Third Trailer of New Gundam Breaker

Bandai Namco has published a lengthy third official trailer for New Gundam Breaker. This video, which is almost 13 minutes long, is divided into segments where characters from the Mobile Suit Z Gundam anime show explain the gameplay systems, show some gameplay footage, introduce the pre-order bonuses, and finally list the game’s launch roster.

New Gundam Breaker is the fourth installment in the Gundam Breakercustomizing series, which is popular for letting players create their own mech through Gunpla model kit parts available from various Gundam titles. A new gameplay feature added in this game is Real-Time Customization Battle, where players will be able to take dropped parts and instantly equip them on-the-go.

In New Gundam Breaker, Bandai Namco took feedbacks from Gundam Breaker 3 as a reference for developing the new game. For example, as missions in GB3 were too long and repetitive, this game will now have timed stages with a huge variety of tasks that will be given to players. A lot of the feedbacks also mentioned GB3‘s heroine Misa, so Bandai Namco decided to improve more on that aspect by having more heroines who can be dated within New Gundam Breaker, where the story takes place in a high school academy.

100 returning mobile suit Gunpla and 11 brand-new ones form a total launch roster of 111 units. While not all mobile suits from Gundam Breaker 3 are returning at launch, the rest of them as well as even more brand-new Gunpla will be added post-launch for free. When all units have been added, New Gundam Breaker will ultimately have the largest roster ever in the series.

Pre-ordering the game will come with a bonus mission to fight Super Fumina from Gundam Build Fighters Try. The Japanese PS4 version will also have another pre-order bonus of unlocking Gunbre Academy pilot suits for the upcoming free-to-play game Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, which is currently only planned to be available in East Asia.

New Gundam Breaker will be released worldwide on June 22. Note that the Japanese PlayStation 4 version will be out a day earlier on June 21.

[Source: Bandai Namco]