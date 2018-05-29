Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Delayed Once More

Just kidding, folks! You thought the delay to June 5th was enough? Certainly you jest. The Emperor has declared that Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr will now release “later this summer.” That’s vague enough to satisfy the living corpse ruler.

In all seriousness, it is true; Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr has been delayed once again, and yes, the release date is “later this summer” vague. Why is it getting the delay treatment again? I’ll let developer Neocore explain:

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is an ambitious action-RPG, with vast and complex mechanics. With such an immense gameplay experience – entirely redesigned for console players – the development studio, Neocore, will need additional time to perfect the game’s unique functionalities, such as local multiplayer and procedural map generation. In order to ensure the best possible quality of the game, the development team is taking this extra time to refine the final details of the game.

It’s almost the same reasoning as for the last delay, which was for polishing. This is essentially the exact same reason.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is an action-RPG featuring the most powerful agents of the Imperium, the Inquisitors. Multiple classes of Inquisitors will be available to purge the Chaos heretics in the Caligari sector.

The title is already available on Steam. We filthy console peasants will still have to wait a bit.