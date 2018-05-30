The Next Fallout Game is Fallout 76

After spending much of yesterday teasing players with the possibility of a new Fallout game, Bethesda has delivered, revealing today that the next game in the series would be titled Fallout 76. Along with the name of the game, Bethesda also released a teaser trailer that features what looks to be a brand new vault set in a brand new time period.

You can check out the teaser trailer for Fallout 76 below:

The short trailer for the game didn’t reveal much other than a resident putting on an iconic Pip-Boy wearable computer as they look to celebrate “reclamation day.” His jumpsuit is stitched with the number 76, which could indicate a lot of things but is most likely what Vault the game will place you in from the start. While no other details were available about the new game, Bethesda did say more information would be available during their Bethesda E3 Showcase, which is set to take place on June 10 at 6:30 pm PT.

The last major entry in the Fallout series, Fallout 4, was released at the end of 2015, and introduced players to a destroyed and radiated version of Boston. The game also introduced the idea of settlements and building into the game, and continued to support it through various expansions and mod support in the coming years. While we wait for E3 2018 to get here, make sure to let us know below what you think Fallout 76 might be, including where you think the game might be set and if you’re excited for it.