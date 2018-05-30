Team Sonic Racing Officially Announced, Launching Winter 2018

After details leaked earlier today regarding a new Team Sonic Racing game, Capcom has officially announced that the title will, in fact, be coming out, with the company targeting a winter 2018 release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. To celebrate the news, Capcom has also released a trailer for the upcoming game, showing Sonic and Shadow getting set to race in some pretty nice looking vehicles

According to Capcom, Team Sonic Racing will combine the best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing games to bring a unique take on the genre. Players will be able to take part in online multiplayer races, play with their friends in 4 player split screen, and have a ton of choices when it comes to single-player racing modes. Team Sonic Racing will also feature team racing, where players can use various team moves to assist their teammates as they try to take first place.

Preorders for the game are available starting today, and here’s an overview of Team Sonic Racing, courtesy of Capcom:

Team Sonic Racing lets fans speed through vibrant circuits from the Sonic Universe as Sonic, Shadow, Tails, and more while taking part in an electrifying multiplayer racing competition. Compete solo or play with up to 12 drivers online in various exhilarating single and multiplayer game modes, including Grand Prix, Time Trial, Team Adventure and more. With unique character types, game modes, and car customization options, Team Sonic Racing blends the best elements of racing games. Key Features: Online Multiplayer & Local Co-Op Modes – 12 players per race, 4 player split screen, and various offline / online race modes including Grand Prix Mode, Exhibition Mode, Time-Trial and Team Adventure Mode.

Team Racing – Race as a team, win as a team. Use various team moves to assist your teammates, knock out opponents and unleash your Team Ultimate.

Performance & Skin Customization – Alter the appearance and handling of your vehicle.

Wisps – 14 spectacular offensive and defensive items to help overcome rival teams and get ahead!

Adventure Mode – Unique story experience where players are introduced to basic game features and characters.

Various Characters and Types – 15 playable characters from across the Sonic Universe and 3 distinct character types including Speed, Technique, and Power.

Team Sonic Racing is set to launch sometime in Winter 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.