Vegito and Zamasu DLC Coming Tomorrow for Dragon Ball FigherZ

If you’re in the mood to kick someone’s ass in a proper beat-’em-up, now is the perfect opportunity, folks. As we’ve learned last week, new DLC is on the way for Dragon Ball FighterZ, Bandai Namco Entertainment just informed us. This will be a great slice of content for Vegito and Zamasu fans. Both bad-ass fighters are going to step into the arena of battle starting tomorrow, May 31. The Dragon Ball FigherZ DLC is going to be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

For those of you who can’t wait to have a gander at these two fighters, have a looksy:

Here’s the word:

As an amalgam of Goku and Vegeta, Vegito displays personality and power traits from both characters.

As the Supreme Kai apprentice, Zamasu embodies both wisdom and strength, perceiving his opponent’s attack style and countering with unparalleled fluidity.

To learn more about the main game, check out our Dragon Ball FighterZ review.

Oh yeah, and that’s not all. If you’ll recall we’ve also learned about several leaked characters which (apart from Zamasu, and Vegito) include, Goku (base form), Vegeta (base form), Android 17 (Dragon Ball Super), and a brand new edition version of Cooler.

Now. FIGHT!