June 2018 PlayStation Plus Free Games Include XCOM 2, Ghost Recon: Future Soldier

It’s the Wednesday before the first Tuesday of a month, and we all know what a special day that is. No, it’s not the day that Fallout 76 got announced and revealed with a new trailer (okay, well it is that too). It’s PS Plus free game reveal day, which is basically a holiday to any subscribers. Sony has announced that the free PlayStation Plus free games for June 2018 will include the brutally difficult strategy game, XCOM 2. While it’s not always the case, the lists between North America and Europe are completely identical in June. That means everyone gets to enjoy the same games. The current games will go away on June 5, so players still have time to redeem games like Beyond: Two Souls, Rayman Legends, Risen 3: Titan Lords, and more.

Here are the games both leaving and entering the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection next week on June 5, 2018 in North America and Europe:

These titles will become available on June 5, 2018. Until then, subscribers will still be able to redeem May’s line-up of titles. One a title is redeemed, you can download and play it at any time as long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

