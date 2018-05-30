Kingdom Hearts Orchestra World Tour Encore Announced

The first official Kingdom Hearts Orchestra World Tour was in 2017, celebrating the series’ 15th anniversary. Square Enix is proud to announce that the second wave of the World Tour, an encore, if you will, will start this June in Los Angeles. It happens to be the Saturday before E3 at that.

Coincidence? I think not.

They wanted to kick off this World Tour encore before Kingdom Hearts III graces the scene, thereby requiring a renewed tour for 2019. If your city missed the Tour the first time, you may be in luck. Cities include Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Boston, Atlanta, Dallas, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Honolulu in the US alone. It will go to international venues as well, including Sydney, Toronto, Sao Paolo, Munich, Milan, Seoul, and Mexico City. If you’re in or nearby one of these cities, visit the official Tour Schedule for concert dates.

Game Director Tetsuya Nomura produced this World Tour himself, and composer Yoko Shimomura supervised the entire music program. You won’t find a more genuine Kingdom Hearts orchestral experience than this.

The first show will take place on June 9th at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles.