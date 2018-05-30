Wal-Mart Leaks Details About the New Sonic Racing Game

It isn’t news to us that there will be a new Sonic Racing game being developed by Sega. Yet, there had been a recent leak about information about the game from, of all places, Wal-Mart.

This isn’t the first time that Wal-Mart had leaked things that are supposed to stay hidden, but alas, they did it again. This time, with a full description, game features, and even the box/cover art for the Switch version of the upcoming Sonic Racing game. Couple that with Twitter user @SonicParadise leaking screenshots of the game, and we have one helluva game leak today.

PRIMERAS IMÁGENES DE TEAM SONIC RACING!! pic.twitter.com/JN8rp3uARZ — Sonic Paradise (@sonicparadise) May 30, 2018

Here’s what Wal-Mart wrote about the game, and below that will be the screenshots from @SonicParadise:

Team Sonic Racing combines the best elements of arcade and fast-paced competitive style racing as you face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing. Race together and work together as a team by sharing power-ups and speed boosts. Take control of your racing style – Choose from 3 distinct character types and unlock game changing vehicle customization options to suit your racing style. Speed up. Gear Up Team Racing at Sonic Speed! Online Multiplayer & Local Co-Op Modes 12 players per race, 4 player split screen, and various offline / online race modes including Grand Prix Mode, Exhibition Mode, Time-Trial and Team Adventure Mode.

Team Racing Race as a team, win as a team. Use various team moves to assist your teammates, knock out opponents and unleash your Team Ultimate.

Performance & Skin Customization Alter the appearance and handling of your vehicle.

Wisps – 14 spectacular offensive and defensive items to help overcome rival teams and get ahead!

Adventure Mode Unique story experience where players are introduced to basic game features and characters.

Various Characters and Classes 15 playable characters from across the Sonic Universe and 3 distinct character types including Speed, Technique, and Power classes.

There’s no solid release date for the game yet, or even an official game announcement, but apparently, it’s called Team Sonic Racing.

[Source: ResetEra]