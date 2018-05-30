Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 Remasters Will Not Include Any Cut Content

When the upcoming remasters for Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5 were announced, fans of the series were hoping that some sort of extra content would be included in the game, whether it be extra scenes or just some extra options as far as gameplay goes. Unfortunately, however, the remasters will feature no extra content, according to SEGA’s chief creative officer Toshihiro Nagoshi.

During a recent streaming broadcast (above) discussing the three upcoming remasters, Nagoshi revealed that the remasters will be intended mainly for new fans of the game overseas who didn’t get a chance to experience the games originally. After Yakuza 0 released, the series had a sort of renaissance outside of Japan, and with Yakuza 6: The Song of Life selling incredibly well, it made sense to introduce fans of the series to the older games.

In the same video, Nagoshi confirms that there will be no cut content in the remasters, meaning that players who already checked out the game won’t have to play it again strictly for new content purposes. Of course, it would have been nice to see some extra stuff in the game, but introducing new fans to the world of Yakuza is a fine consolation nonetheless.

For more information on the Yakuza series, more specifically the great sales of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, check out below:

When Yakuza 6: The Song of Life launched in the United States last month, it did so to much fanfare. Fans had been waiting for some time to finally get their hands on the title, and that excitement translated to sales. According to the latest NPD’s, Yakuza 6 did well enough to slot into the 17th spot on the top 20 list of best-selling games for the month. While that might not seem high to most, that’s actually the best any Yakuza game has done in the Western territories, making Yakuza 6 the most successful Western release the franchise has ever known.

What do you think? Are you still excited to pick up the Yakuza remasters, or were you hoping for some additional content?

[Source: SEGAbits]