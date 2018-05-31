2D Platformer Omega Strike Lands on PlayStation 4 Next Month

Independent publisher Digerati and developers Woblyware have announced today that their upcoming 2D platform Omega Strike will be launching on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 12 for PlayStation 4, and June 13 for Xbox One. The game, which bills itself as a Metroidvania with a huge, open-ended world and multiple playable characters, has been out for PC since last year but is just making its way to consoles now.

You can check out a trailer for Omega Strike below:

When Omega Strike launches next month, players will take control of one of a few remaining freedom fighters who must stand in the way of Doctor Omega and his mutant armies. Players can learn various abilities for their heroes, find hidden treasures, and prepare to face off against 12 bosses and 45 different types of enemies as they progress through the game.

For more on Omega Strike, here’s how developer Woblyware describes some of its features:

Omega Strike is a Metroidvania game with a huge, open-ended world and multiple playable characters. As Doctor Omega and his mutant armies march toward world domination, only a few brave freedom fighters stand in his way. Overcome deadly enemies and learn new abilities for your heroes. Explore the

world, find its hidden treasures and upgrade your weapons to defeat Doctor

Omega and his evil henchmen. • Explore a vast interconnected world with seven unique areas

• Three playable heroes who each have their own special abilities

• Swap your heroes at any time to take advantage of their skills

• Search for hidden treasures and purchase weapon upgrades

• 12 bosses and over 45 different types of enemy

• Soundtrack by Ken Snyder (aka Coda) of Scarlet Moon Productions

Omega Strike launches on June 12, 2018, for PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe.