Arcade Archives Neo Geo: Ninja Combat Released for PS4

Hamster Corporation has today released Arcade Archives Neo Geo: Ninja Combat for PlayStation 4 and other platforms. Ninja Combat is a side-scrolling action game that was released as one of the Neo Geo launch titles in 1990, although it was also criticized for having an unbalanced difficulty.

You can also read the official description of Ninja Combat as provided by Hamster right below:

NINJA COMBAT is an action game released in 1990 by SNK.

In order to defeat the evil ninja clan KAGE ICHIZOKU, justice-seeking ninjas head towards the NINJA TOWER.

Enjoy battling with a wide array of weapons and ninja magic as well as the ability for a friend to join the action.

Hamster has been regularly adding classic Japanese arcade titles to their Arcade Archives lineup. The Arcade Archives Neo Geo (also known as ACA NEOGEO) sub-series particularly focuses on games that were released on the Neo Geo platform. We have previously seen games like Ghost Pilots and Baseball Stars Professional released under this moniker.

These Arcade Archives games also have a feature that lets you emulate arcade display like it was back then. Players can also modify the game settings including the difficulty, and each game also has an online leaderboard that displays high scores from players worldwide.

Arcade Archives Neo Geo: Ninja Combat is now available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. It can be purchased digitally from PlayStation Store.

[Source: Hamster Co.]