Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Confirmed Via Official Twitter Account, More at E3

After today’s leaks, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has officially been confirmed by Ubisoft via the Assassin’s Creed Twitter account. A short video shows two men in Greek garb, one kicking the other off a cliff “This is Sparta!” style. Following the clip, the Assassin’s Creed Odyssey logo flashes on the screen above the message “See you at E3.”

The video appears to have been quickly cut together, and it wouldn’t be surprising to find out that this is the ending stinger of the full Assassin’s Creed Odyssey trailer. From our perspective, it seems like Ubisoft is reacting to the leaks and didn’t intend to reveal the game until their E3 press conference. The “See you at E3” line appears to have been hastily added to the tail end of a longer trailer, allowing Ubisoft to confirm Assassin’s Creed Odyssey without revealing much of anything beyond what the leaks have already shown us.

Now we know for certain that the setting is Ancient Greece, and that the logo and name were correct, but what about the rest of the details Kotaku reported on? While Odyssey indeed be a further departure from what we know as Assassin’s Creed, evolving on the changes that Origins made to the series before it? We’ll see more at E3, but at least we can all stop pretending we don’t know it’s real.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a developer lean into early leaks to help generate hype. Earlier this month, Bethesda’s RAGE 2 was leaked through Walmart. The RAGE Twitter responded to the leak, making fun of it and pointing out how wrong many of the details were. In the days that followed, Bethesda teased and then revealed RAGE 2 officially.

Are you excited to see Assassin’s Creed Odyssey set in Ancient Greece? Did you like the changes that Origins brought to the series? Let us know what you think of the latest Assassin’s Creed in the comments below.