Report: Additional Details About Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Leak Out, Dialogue Options, Fiscal 2019 Release

Following this morning’s leak of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Kotaku confirmed that report and posted additional details about the game that they’ve been hearing from their own sources. The game is definitely set in Greece, and is said to be an even more “drastic departure for the series” than Assassin’s Creed Origins was. Origins did a lot of things that changed the status quo for Assassin’s Creed, including reworked combat and the removal of a minimap.

Odyssey will lean even further into these RPG changes, allowing for dialogue options and the ability to choose either a male or female protagonist to play as. The report is unclear on if this means custom characters (unlikely), or if the male and female are presets like Jacob and Evie from Syndicate. The builds reported on didn’t have the Origins protagonists Bayek or Aya present, but that doesn’t mean they won’t make some kind of an appearance in the game. The original leak from Jeux Video Live indicates that Odyssey is actually a sequel to Origins, so we imagine that the two stories will connect somehow.

Kotaku’s sources also confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is set for release in Ubisoft’s fiscal 2019, which ends March 31, 2019. Assassin’s Creed has always been a fall series, so unless some of those drastic changes include shifting the release window, we can probably expect a release in late 2018.

One source also sent their own image of the keychain (above) proving that it is indeed real. Kotaku says that these keychains are arriving at gaming stores around the world today. With merch in the hands of GameStop employees, Ubisoft had to know that Odyssey would leak out ahead of their official unveiling for the game. A lot of developers have been doing small reveals, with additional details to come at E3, as is the case with Fallout 76. Of course, this doesn’t stop sources from leaking details to outlets like Kotaku. Whether this means we’ll see an Assassin’s Creed Odyssey reveal ahead of Ubisoft’s press conference remains to be seen, but we’ve got less then two weeks to find out.

[Source: Kotaku]