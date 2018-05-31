Code Vein Release Date Announcement Planned for Next Week

According to a recent tweet on the official Code Vein Twitter account, Bandai Namco will be announcing the release date and debuting a brand new trailer for Code Vein on June 4 at 7 pm PT. Along with the tease, the tweet also showed off two new screenshots from the upcoming trailer to get fans properly excited.

With the announcement planned for next week, fans can finally put an end to the speculation of when the game would be releasing. Earlier this month, Finnish PR company 3H Distribution Oy sent out a press release that listed the game as launching in July 2018. While Bandai Namco hasn’t commented on that, we won’t have too long to wait to see if that initial leak was true or not.

For more on Code Vein, check out some new details about a new map and attack that were revealed recently:

The newest Blood Veil, the Ivy Blood Veil, unleashes a swift attack that produce thorns that emerge from the ground and pierce enemies from afar. The Ivy Blood Veil joins the previously announced Hound, Ogre, and Stinger Veils. All Blood Veils will offer their own attack power and range of use, and players will be able to swap out Veils as they go to allow for more strategic battles. As for the map, The Ridge of Frozen Souls is described as a “harrowing mountain pass” complete with limited visibility, narrow ledges, deep snow, and ice-covered caves. Players will also have to fight against a massive armored enemy found deep within the Ridge. The imposing enemy is fast, has rocket boosters attached to its back, and also comes equipped with a heavy shield to rush players down with.

Code Vein will release later this year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.