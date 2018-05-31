Bungie Will Reveal Destiny 2 Year 2 With a Live Stream Next Week

Fans have been eagerly awaiting how Destiny 2 will begin its second year. Some missteps early in the life of the game caused fans to call for numerous changes. Bungie has been working hard since late last year to implement that feedback, open up channels of communication, and turn Destiny 2 into the hobby that its players want it to be. Of course, game development and changes that drastic take time, so while we’ve seen some significant changes in the last few months, we haven’t really seen the full fruits of those labors yet.

In today’s This Week at Bungie (TWAB), the studio opened by telling us that we’ll see the Destiny 2 Year 2 reveal on Tuesday, June 5 at 9 am Pacific. The live stream will be on Bungie’s Twitch channel. Not only will it reveal new content, but more importantly, we’ll get a look at how Bungie is going to “transform your Guardian lifestyle and reinforce your hobby as an interplanetary hero.” That single statement effectively sums up what fans want out of Destiny, so it’s understandably got a lot of fans really hyped to see what’s coming next.

The Destiny 2 Year 2 live stream will feature Game Director Steve Cotton and Project Lead Scott Taylor talking about their design goals for September’s content and updates. The studio promises to address community feedback and “unveil some other things you haven’t even been looking forward to… yet.” Finally they’ll leave us with an all new Destiny 2 roadmap full of more promises to deliver on. They intend this to be a conversation that will last through the summer, and with three more months until we reach the start of Year 2, that’s plenty of time to talk about things. Our big question is if we’ll get a look at that “engaging new mode” that some people got to play at the community summit.

Looking at the reveal image, many fans are assuming that it has something to do with the Reef, a graveyard of derelict ships where the Awoken Queen resided in the first game. That hazy purple was the Reef’s signature color scheme, although the concentric rings are an unfamiliar part of that equation. There’s also definitely something up with that font. Notice that even the repeated letters (E, A, and R) look different.

Though we initially expected Bungie to reveal the content at Sony’s E3 press conference, as they have done in past years, this change allows them to have a far more in-depth conversation about the upcoming content, away from the hustle and bustle of E3 news and reveals. We may still see a trailer during Sony’s showcase, but this is quite a smart move for Bungie to focus attention and provide us with a lot of information about Destiny 2 Year 2.

Are you excited to see what Bungie is bringing to the table? What are the biggest changes you’d like to see in the current game going into Destiny 2 Year 2? Let us know in the comments below.

[Source: Bungie]