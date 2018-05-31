Dynasty Warriors 9 Gets Updated Again to Version 1.10

Koei Tecmo Games has released a new title update patch for Dynasty Warriors 9 which brings the game up to version 1.10. You can read the official patch notes right below:

Added the setting Dynamic Camera Settings to “Options”.

Added a setting to “Options” that allows you to select whether sheathing and drawing your weapon is automatic or manual.

Improved the movement of soldiers and officers during battle.

Improved the movement of archers.

Corrected an error in the Encyclopedia: Officers entry for “Sui Gu”.

Corrected an issue in which siege towers would not move during the Wu Chapter 10 Mission “Ambush at Yiling”.

Corrected an issue in which, after meeting the victory conditions for the Jin Chapter 13 Mission “Assault on Chengdu”, other missions could incorrectly be accepted.

Corrected an issue in which the Shu Chapter 12 Mission “Battle of Mt. Tielong” could not be completed if Xiahou Ba had been slain.

Corrected a number of other minor issues.

Koei Tecmo has been actively upgrading Dynasty Warriors 9 with title update patches ever since it has been released worldwide in February. The previous update to version 1.09 was done on the same day they released the Additional Weapons Pack DLC which added weapons familiar to certain characters: Claws for Zhang He, Fencing Sword & Hook for Xu Shu, and Emei Piercers for Wang Yi.

However, we believe this won’t be the end of it. Koei Tecmo is still planning to release one more DLC pack that’s included in the Dynasty Warriors 9 season pass in the coming months. With that DLC, the four new unique NPCs that currently appear in this game—Yuan Shu, Hua Xiong, Dong Bai, and Xiahouji—will be made into playable characters.

[Source: Koei Tecmo]