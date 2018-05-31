A New Class Has Been Announced for TERA, Coming Soon to Consoles

En Masse Entertainment has released a brand new video today showcasing the next playable class coming to TERA. The Gunner, as she’s called, will be the most bombastic class yet when she launches on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. En Masse Entertainment has also released a trailer showcasing the character and her new abilities, which you can check out below.

While there is no official release date for when the gunner makes her debut in the game, we do get a pretty good look at her in the trailer above. Described as a “fast-moving” ranged class that excels at high-DPS output that is built for clearing out hordes of enemies with powerful area-of-effect attacks. Armed with a potent Arcannon and programmable combat constructs, she has a great mix of both ranged and close combat weapons that are ideal for any situation.

Her high-powered arsenal and specialized ammunition make her a unique addition to the combat roster found in the game. En Masse Entertainment has said to stay tuned in the coming weeks for more information about the gunner, including when she’ll be officially making her way into the game.

In the meantime, if you’re a TERA player and also have a PlayStation Plus subscription, make sure to take advantage of a brand new TERA pack that was made available earlier this month specifically for PlayStation Plus subscribers. In it, players will find:

Shadowmare (shown above) – a spectral mount with a Movement Speed of 280;

a Blue Baseball Cap; and

15 days of elite status, which includes special account benefits such as double XP and fast travel. (Seriously, fast travel is the only way to travel.)

TERA is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.