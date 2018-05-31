New Character for Raiders of the Broken Planet Announced

Today, MercurySteam has announced that a brand new character will be coming to the world of Raiders of the Broken Planet with the reveal of Schneider, a “psycho-nerd hacker” who is available now in the game. To celebrate the news of the announcement, MercurySteam has also sent out a brand new trailer for the game introducing him to the game, which you can check out below.

Along with being a hacker, Schneider is a general know-it-all who, along with his “SCHN31D3r” drone, has fallen from grace in the eyes of his former employers just in time for the Hades Betrayal campaign to begin. Now, players will find they can recruit him into the game. Playing mainly as an antagonist, Schneider plays a cat-and-mouse type of game with his opponents, luring them in before trapping into a deadly crossfire through the use of his drone. Players can use the drone strategically to cover various objectives as well, so you’ll want to deal with that first if you spot him.

As stated above, Schneider joins the game as part of its third campaign, Hades Betrayal. For those unaware of the format of Raiders, the game’s first two campaigns, the free Prologue and the $9.99 Alien Myths, released earlier this week, with three more campaigns coming at regular intervals: Wardog Fury, Hades Betrayal, and Council’s Apocalypse. Each campaign aims to tell a new story that runs parallel with the others but focuses on different members of the Raiders. Campaigns will continue to cost $9.99 individually, though players can purchase a Founders Pack for $39.99 that includes every campaign on launch, as well as three additional players 10 days prior to release.

Raiders of the Broken Planet is available now PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.