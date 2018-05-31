Take-Two Speaks on Red Dead Redemption 2 DLC Plans

Rockstar Games has certainly made a bunch with Grand Theft Auto 5. It was recently noted that the extremely popular 3rd-person open world shooter sold over 95 million copies worldwide. Rockstar has hinted that they are possibly going to release DLC that will extend the story of Grand Theft Auto 5. Unfortunately, the Grand Theft Auto 5 story DLC never did happen and that disappointed the vast GTA community. So, will that be the case for their upcoming game, Red Dead Redemption 2? Can we even expect Red Dead Redemption 2 story DLC?

While it may be too early to say, one of the Take-Two execs recently commented that the DLC story is a “very lucrative” business model for the company. Hm, I’ll bet it is when you own the rights to freakin’ Grand Theft Auto. Let’s not forget that GTA 5 has been proclaimed “the most profitable entertainment product.” They are pushing to get the most out of Red Dead Redemption as well, which is why DLC is important to the company.

“Across the board, we do see downloadable content as an interesting business model for us,” said Take-Two executive Karl Slatoff during a Cowen & Company conference yesterday in New York. “It depends on a game-by-game basis whether that makes sense.”

He added: “Rockstar has specifically said that’s something they would contemplate in the future but hasn’t made any specific announcements about Red Dead or any of their other games going forward. It is a very lucrative model for us; it is a very compelling model for consumers because it allows them to continue to engage in the game in a way they are used to engaging with the game.”

You can expect to grab Red Dead Redemption 2 in stores when it launches on October 26, 2018 for PS4 and Xbox One. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick did confirm that there will be no more delays for this title.

Have a look at the recently released screenshots from RDR 2.

[Source: GameSpot]