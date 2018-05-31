PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal Gets Physical Collector’s Edition in Europe

May 31, 2018Written by Anthony Nash

senran kagura burst renewal collectors edition

Marvelous Europe has announced today that a physical collector’s edition of Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal will be releasing in Europe. The “Bountiful Beauties Edition” of the game, as its called, will release alongside the digital deluxe “Shinobi Rivals Edition” of the gang, both of which will launch this fall when the game releases worldwide for PlayStation 4 and PC.

senran kagura burst renewal collectors edition

The Bountiful Beauties Edition of the game will run players £79.99 (~$106 ) and be strictly limited and exclusive to the Marvelous Europe Store. Included in the Bountiful Beauties Edition are the following:

  • SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal PS4 Game
  • SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal Soundtrack Collection
  • SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal Art book
  • Six “Busty Bestie” Keychains with Display Stands
  • DLC Voucher for the following content
    • Burst Girls Uniform
    • Old Hanzo Uniform
    • “Lovey Dovey” Diorama Pose
    • Playable Character Yumi & Prologue Chapter

All of that comes housed inside a Collector’s Box, and Marvelous is warning any players who might want to pick up the limited edition to preorder it now, as previously, limited items from their shop have sold out extremely quick. Also releasing this fall is the Shinobi Rivals Edition of the game, which comes packed with a ton of digital content including:

  • SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal PS4 Game
  • SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal Digital Soundtrack App
  • Downloadable Content
  • Burst Girls Uniform
  • Old Hanzo Uniform
  • “Lovey Dovey” Diorama Pose
  • Playable Character Yumi & Prologue Chapter

The Shinobi Rivals Edition of the game will be available digitally from the European PlayStation Store this Autumn, with further release details coming as the game’s release gets closer.

Tags: , ,
PS Plus Instant Game Collection vs Xbox Live Games With Gold for June 2018
Milanoir Review – An Offer You Can’t Refuse? (PS4)
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.