Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal Gets Physical Collector’s Edition in Europe

Marvelous Europe has announced today that a physical collector’s edition of Senran Kagura Burst Re:Newal will be releasing in Europe. The “Bountiful Beauties Edition” of the game, as its called, will release alongside the digital deluxe “Shinobi Rivals Edition” of the gang, both of which will launch this fall when the game releases worldwide for PlayStation 4 and PC.

The Bountiful Beauties Edition of the game will run players £79.99 (~$106 ) and be strictly limited and exclusive to the Marvelous Europe Store. Included in the Bountiful Beauties Edition are the following:

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal PS4 Game

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal Soundtrack Collection

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal Art book

Six “Busty Bestie” Keychains with Display Stands

DLC Voucher for the following content Burst Girls Uniform Old Hanzo Uniform “Lovey Dovey” Diorama Pose Playable Character Yumi & Prologue Chapter



All of that comes housed inside a Collector’s Box, and Marvelous is warning any players who might want to pick up the limited edition to preorder it now, as previously, limited items from their shop have sold out extremely quick. Also releasing this fall is the Shinobi Rivals Edition of the game, which comes packed with a ton of digital content including:

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal PS4 Game

SENRAN KAGURA Burst Re:Newal Digital Soundtrack App

Downloadable Content

Burst Girls Uniform

Old Hanzo Uniform

“Lovey Dovey” Diorama Pose

Playable Character Yumi & Prologue Chapter

The Shinobi Rivals Edition of the game will be available digitally from the European PlayStation Store this Autumn, with further release details coming as the game’s release gets closer.