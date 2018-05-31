PlayStation E3 Experience 2018 Theater Tickets Available Next Week

E3 2018 is right around the corner, which means that a lot of major companies will be hosting conferences in order to showcase some of their biggest games. While Sony may be switching up their style this year, they’ll still be hosting a briefing of sorts on Monday, June 11, and as they’ve done for the last couple of years, they’ll be inviting fans to join them in movie theaters located all the around the world.

According to the company over on the PlayStation Blog, Sony will once again be broadcasting its E3 Showcase live to theaters located in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and – for the first time – Chile. Attendees who make the shows will receive an exclusive poster and “some other goodies” while also being gifted various digital goods thanks to the Experience PlayStation app, so make sure to download it before you arrive if you’re able to snag a ticket.

Speaking of, tickets will be free and are available starting on Tuesday, June 5 at 11 am PDT. Generally, these tickets go pretty fast, so you’ll want to check the PlayStation Blog for a link to tickets as fast as possible on that date. Registering for a ticket will reserve you a seat as long as you check in at the theater 30 minutes before show time, after which your ticket will be redistributed to fans waiting for a spot.

For a full list of participating theaters, head over to the PlayStation Blog and check out the full list of cities and theaters, and make sure to let us know below if you plan on attending.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]