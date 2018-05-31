Maxi Brings Back the Shissen Karihadi Style on SoulCalibur VI

Bandai Namco has confirmed that the ol’ nunchaku-wielding master will be back on SoulCalibur VI. That’s right, Maxi, the “Dandy of the Sea,” will be joining the fray!

Maxi is a favorite of many players due to his high speed moves and deadly mix-ups and combo variations, not to mention being flamboyant as hell. He will once again be wielding his prized Fatibal nunchaku from the earlier SoulCalibur games instead of his other pair, Soryuju. Maxi practices Shissen Karihadi, a fictional fighting style that involves fast, flicking movement with his weapon combined with an equally fast footwork and deadly kicks.

Here’s more information about Maxi via Bandai Namco:

Maxi’s father had worked in the Ryukyu Kingdom as a merchant. Though fortunate enough to experience different cultures from his trade, he felt tied down by his job. On his deathbed, he told Maxi to go out and see the world. Deciding to live by these words, Maxi set out to seek total freedom. He found this out at sea where he became a pirate to see the world his father couldn’t.

Maxi’s weapon is a nunchaku which is extremely difficult to wield. It will give a rain of pain to the opponent but only if you know how to handle it!

We have covered many other characters joining in on SoulCalibur VI, so if you would like to know more on who will be on the roster, do check it these out! There’s even a rumor that Roronoa Zoro from One Piece will be joining in as well!

Adding Maxi to the mix, here’s the current list of characters confirmed to appear in the game:

Heishiro Mitsurugi

Sophitia Alexandra

Grøh

Nightmare

Kilik

Chai Xianghua

Ivy

Zasalamel

Siegfried Schtauffen

Taki

Yoshimitsu

Geralt of Rivia (Guest character from The Witcher)

Maxi

SoulCalibur VI will release for the PlayStation 4 some time in 2018.