Space Hulk: Tactics Gameplay Shown in Overview Trailer

As we’ve learned back in February, Focus Home Interactive is bringing Space Hulk: Tactics to the PlayStation 4. The latest trailer shows some Space Hulk: Tactics gameplay. Just so you know, Space Hulk: Tactics is an adaptation of the board game Space Hulk. As you can probably tell, it is set in the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

The developers have described this game as a unique take on the cult classic formula. The brand new trailer shows the game’s battle system, team management, customization and card system. Have a look:

Another interesting facet you’ll find in Space Hulk: Tactics is its detailed customization system, which has a massive impact on the gameplay as well as the appearance of your squad. This means players can easily handcraft their forces from one of four Space Marine Chapters or four Genestealer Hive Fleets. The best part is that all multiplayer cosmetics are unlocked from the beginning, along with all multiplayer cards.

The trailer above also shows two non-linear, narrative-driven campaigns, that include hours of single-player content. Word is that: “One campaign sees you commanding the stalwart Blood Angels Space Marine Terminators, while the other puts you in control of the alien Genestealer forces for the first time in a Space Hulk game.”

[Source: Focus Home Interactive YouTube]