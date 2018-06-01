EA BioWare Releases Tiny Anthem E3 2018 Teaser

Last month we’ve received all sorts of reports regarding BioWare’s upcoming release, Anthem. Today, we’ve managed to catch a glimpse of this tiny brand new trailer that offers some footage from the game. Okay, you’ll probably shoot me down in flames, because the clip is only a three measly seconds long. Still, the Anthem gameplay footage that’s shown is clearly just a petite teaser that’s supposed to remind us about the upcoming E3 show.

Here ya go, folks:

Yeah, that was a delicious three seconds. While we’re waiting for more info let’s just reflect on what we know for a bit. When questioned about the Anthem release, EA’s chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen said, “Since [Anthem] is new IP, we’re being conservative in how we’re thinking about it.” Jorgensen also added that Anthem “is extremely unique and… players are going to really enjoy playing it.”

We also know that Anthem will be playable before launch. Now, what’s been worrying some people is the departure of folks like Drew Karpyshyn. Thankfully, BioWare said that Drew’s departure won’t impact Anthem’s development.

To cut a long story short, more stuff will be revealed come E3 2018. So far we know that there will be a new trailer, new Anthem gameplay footage, and a combat showcase. BioWare will have their own panel at the show to uncover additional things about the game.

During the E3, the devs intend to explain more about Anthem’s story, characters and monsters. The Anthem gameplay footage is going to cover fighting, flying and looting. In addition, the combat system, which is also going to be part of the showcase, will feature more of the Javelin exosuit in action. We’ve seen the suit in the game’s debut trailer last year.

[Source: Eurogamer.net]