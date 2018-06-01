ATONE – Norse Mythology Puzzle Game Revealed

Well, today we have what appears to be an unexpected little indie gem. Seriously, this rather looks promising. ATONE has been described by the New Zealand-based developer Wildboy Studios as a puzzle game that uses a setting heavily inspired by Norse mythology. You may feast your eyes on the ATONE gameplay trailer below:

Word is: “ATONE is a story-driven puzzle game inspired by Norse mythology and set in a 2D world comprised entirely of hand-drawn angular art. Players inherit the journey of a young warrior named Estra, solving complex puzzles and surviving rhythm game battle sequences as she ventures to unveil the truth behind her father’s death.”

Father’s death, eh? Dad issues incorporated into a story-driven video game, eh? Haven’t seen that before. All joking aside, this indie game seems to have intriguing mechanics. It’s kind of like a combo of Another World and Swords & Sworcery (which sadly never made it to PlayStation 4).

Of course, with games like these, puzzles are what keeps the players going. According to the devs, the game will feature a huge variety of puzzles, from “small-scale head-scratchers to sprawling, cinematic brainteasers.” Quests play an important role as well. Completing these quests in the realm of Midgard brings various rewards that can aid players in in combat or in future puzzles,

ATONE is scheduled for release in 2019 on PC, Mac, Linux, PS4, and Xbox One. Learn more about it on ATONE’s official web site.

[Source: Wildboy Studios YouTube]