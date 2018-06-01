Latest Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Trailer Shows Off More Gameplay

Despite the game being pushed back a bit later into the summer, some brand new footage on the upcoming Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr has been released, courtesy of a new gameplay trailer of the game that NeocoreGames released earlier this morning. In it, we get a pretty good look at some of the major elements coming when the game fully releases.

As described earlier, the game was recently pushed back from its June 5th release to what was originally described as “later in the summer” but has since been confirmed by Neocore Games to be July 5, 2018. In the announcement, the reasoning behind the delay was revealed to be the studio wanting to ensure the games final details were refined enough:

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr is an ambitious action-RPG, with vast and complex mechanics. With such an immense gameplay experience – entirely redesigned for console players – the development studio, Neocore, will need additional time to perfect the game’s unique functionalities, such as local multiplayer and procedural map generation. In order to ensure the best possible quality of the game, the development team is taking this extra time to refine the final details of the game.

Though a delay for the game is bound to upset fans, pushing it back a month isn’t too bad in the grand scheme of things.

For more information on the upcoming game, check out a description of the game below courtesy of Neocore Games:

Forge your own playstyle with different character classes and specializations: hold your ground with the Crusader Inquisitor while enemies close in on you, bring in your finesse and cunning with the Death Cult Assassin background, or use the unspeakable powers of the Warp with the Primaris Psyker background. Choose from three specializations for each classes that fit your playstyle.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr will launch on July 5, 2018, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.