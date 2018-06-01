Fate/Extella Link’s New Action System Explained With This New Short Trailer

After Dengeki had uploaded a lengthy Fate/Extella Link multiplayer gameplay trailer yesterday, Marvelous followed up today by publishing a much shorter new trailer which, in just one minute, briefly explains the new action systems in this hack-and-slash game featuring characters from the Fate metaseries.

Fate/Extella Link has greatly modified its action system from its predecessor The Umbral Star. The Moon Drive and Noble Phantasm systems have been revised with new gauges that now made it more similar to Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors games. Fill the blue gauge below the health bar to activate Moon Drive, and fill the yellow gauge while Moon Drive is active to unleash the Servant’s Noble Phantasm attack.

Link also adds Active Skills, where up to four additional moves can be equipped to a Servant. These skills can be unleashed by holding a shoulder button then pressing any of the four face buttons, but be advised that they have cooldown time after being used. Finally, unlike The Umbral Star, the Master will also appear on the battlefield, and the player who controls the Servant must defend the Master’s field at all costs.

Fate/Extella Link will be released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita first in Japan on June 7, and an English localization is coming later this Winter. Don’t forget to check out the Japanese launch live stream on June 6 as Marvelous and Type-Moon will deliver some more information about the game just before the Japanese release.

[Source: Marvelous]