Fighting EX Layer Release Date Finally Announced by ARIKA

After showing off a playable demo of Fighting EX Layer at last week’s Combo Breaker 2018 tournament in Illinois, ARIKA has made an announcement today, where they finally revealed the release date of this fighting game which brings back some of ARIKA’s popular characters from Street Fighter EX such as Skullomania, Kairi, and Garuda.

You can read ARIKA’s press release right below:

The release date of the Newest Fighting Game “FIGHTING EX LAYER” has been decided!!

From June 28th, 2018, selling will start sequentially in 68 countries and regions around the world! The NEW system called “GOUGI” is the key to play this game.

Find one that suits your play-style and WIN!!

・Release Date: June 28th, 2018

・Platform: PS4

・Where to Buy: Please Download from PlayStation Store

・Text: English / Japanese

・Voice: Japanese in all Sales Areas

・Retail Price:

Light ver. $39.99 (12 Launch Characters + 5 Gougi Decks)

Standard ver. $59.99 (12 Launch Characters + Hokuto + 15 Gougi Decks)

Fighting EX Layer will come with the following 12 characters: Kairi, Shirase, Garuda, Skullomania, Darun Mister, Allen Snider, Doctrine Dark, Blair Dame, Jack, Shadowgeist, Sanane, and Hayate. If you purchase the Standard version instead of the cheaper Light version, you will be also able to get Hokuto as an additional character. You can also watch some footages of Fighting EX Layer to see how this fighting game looks like.

Ratings have also been given to Fighting EX Layer: CERO B in Japan, ESRB T in North America, and PEGI 12 in Europe. It will be released exclusively for PlayStation 4 from June 28 in 68 countries and regions.

[Source: ARIKA]