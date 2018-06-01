Fire Pro Wrestling World Release Date and Preorder Bonus Announced

It’s been a long time in the making but Fire Pro Wrestling World‘s return to the squared circle is nearly upon us. Fans in the West have been waiting with bated breath for a Fire Pro Wrestling World release date. Thankfully, Spike Chunsoft has obliged, and have even thrown in a very special pre-order bonus for those who aren’t going to mess around with reserving a copy.

Drumroll, please. The Fire Pro Wrestling World release date is August 28. As of writing, this is only the confirmed North American date; a European release date has not yet been revealed.

The game, which comes with official NJPW licensing, including the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, will also have an additional bonus for fans of Japan’s premiere wrestling promotion in the form of a NJPW Almanac. This special item will be available as a pre-order bonus on a first-come, first served basis.

Fire Pro Wrestling World™ takes on the PS4 for NA on August 28! The first-print run will include a NJPW Bonus Almanac. Supplies are limited, so pre-order today!

Gamestop: https://t.co/USLKPHhPZm

Amazon: https://t.co/drehcnF1i1

Amazon (Ca): https://t.co/XulenOV4yX pic.twitter.com/FzF2P6BydL — Spike Chunsoft, Inc. (@SpikeChunsoft_e) 31 May 2018

For those who are new to the series, Fire Pro Wrestling World is the antithesis to the WWE series of wrestling video games, with its 2D style belying the game’s extremely technical and intricate gameplay. The game’s biggest downfall, the lack of licensed grapplers outside of NJPW, will be remedied by the in-game editor soon after launch. It is expected that the community will be flooded with realistic recreations of everyone from The Rock to even the most obscure wrestlers working on the indie scene today so, as a wrestling fan, there’s a brand-new series ready to join your stable.