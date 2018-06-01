GameStop and Extra Life Team up for Charity Event at E3

With E3 2018 right on our heels, the video game retail monopoly GameStop has teamed up with Extra Life to host a charity event just outside the LA Convention Center. E3 2018 attendees will have an opportunity to receive VIP entrance and premier access to the show floor. But there’s a catch: you must donate video games and be one of the first 150 people to do so. Thankfully, this spans the entirety of the E3 2018 visitor showcase, so you’ll have three chances to be Charlie Bucket and parade around the event with your golden ticket. In addition to VIP access, donors will also receive a buy-2-get-1 free plus 50 percent trade-in coupon from GameStop. That seems like the best time to power through your ever-growing backlog and pick up some games you may have missed.

All donations will benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals), an organization that raises awareness and funds for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada. GameStop will also use its retail locations to raise donations for critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and charitable care at local CMN Hospitals. In a press email, Jason Allen, the head of marketing at GameStop, said, “Together with CMN Hospitals, it is our hope to give children of all ages the miracle of living a better life.”

But what if you can’t attend E3 2018? From June 1-30, GameStop is offering shoppers two ways to contribute to CMN Hospitals:

Guests can Trade for Charity by offering 100 percent of their trade-in to local CMN Hospitals; or PowerUp Rewards (PUR) members can donate their points to support national charities, including affiliated Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

“The funds raised by GameStop’s initiatives will impact over 10 million children treated each year at local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals throughout the country and we are very grateful for their support,” said John Lauck, president and CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. There’s always an opportunity to give to the less fortunate, and GameStop wants to make it as streamlined as possible this year for ardent game fans.