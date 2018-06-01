God of War PS4 About to Hit 1 Billion YouTube Views in Record Time

Now, I don’t know about you guys, but for the past month I’ve been taking my sweet time and enjoying every aspect of Sony’s God of War. Also, judging by a bunch of recently released stats, I am not the only one enjoying the game. Apart from being the fastest selling PS4 exclusive, God of War has also been the most downloaded PS4 game in both the US and the UK.

Today, data analyst website Matchmade has shared some interesting numbers. During April, God of War has gathered 728 million views on YouTube, the world’s largest public online video service. God of War is now the third most viewed game on YouTube, right behind games like Minecraft and, as you’d expect, the insanely popular game, Fortnite.

Epic Game’s Fornite has reached 1 billion views in five months and was the fastest game in YouTube’s history to pull that off. Should God of War maintain this momentum, it will most likely reach the milestone by June or July.

Ya know, for a single-player game that doesn’t involve battle royale-style action, or building 3D ships from Star Wars and Star Trek, that is one amazing statistic.

If you’d like to find out more about God of War, check out our review of the game.

