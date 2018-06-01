Puzzle Exploration Game Illusion: A Tale of the Mind Available Now

Today, Deep Silver and developers Ravenscourt Games have released the official launch trailer for the upcoming puzzle exploration game Illusion: A Tale of the Mind. The game, which is set in the world of an early 1920’s Parisian cabaret, is now out exclusively via digital stores for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

You can check out the launch trailer for the game below:

Illusion puts players in the shoes of a young girl named Emma, a girl who is “trapped inside the mind of a madman.” Players will take Emma on her adventures through the world, and with only the first episode out now, it’s likely we’ll continue to see some more adventures in the future. Here’s how Ravenscourt Games describes the game:

Illusion is a puzzle exploration game set in the ambience of the early 1920’s Parisian cabaret.

Step into the shoes of a young girl named Emma and live her adventures as she is trapped inside the mind of a mad man.

Embark on her journey through the mind’s-eye of her captors, living in a fractured world of old memories and festering wounds, that paradoxically reveals itself to be also a place of great beauty and intrigue. Embrace the Illusion!

Features:

• A sinister and touching story

• Breath-taking mind’s-eye levels

• Beauty and death melded via surrealist inspired art

• Dark tale scarred by the Great War

• Taste the horror of war and fragility of life

Illusion: A Tale of the Mind is available now digitally on PlayStaton 4, Xbox One, and PC.