DICE Reveals Battlefield V Gameplay Changes, Details Fortifications, and More

With the announcement of Battlefield V complete, players have had a little while to discuss just what the next entry in the Battlefield series might include. Even though we know some information, like the game featuring no loot boxes, players still wanted to know more, and today, DICE helped out players by taking to the Battlefield website to reveal some aspects of the game, including some of the changes coming to its gameplay along with how squad play will change the way you play Battlefield.

Jumping right into the core gameplay changes, the folks behind Battlefield V reveal that they have completely revamped how soldiers move in the upcoming game. Players will now be able to backpedal when lying down, jump through windows, toss back grenades, and much more when they’re finally able to play. “Sprinting while crouching will be possible – and so will rolling, diving, and firing from positions you haven’t been able to fire from before,” the post reads.

Not only have player soldiers been changed, but so has the world around you. Things like vegetation will react to player movement, making it easier to spot enemies from afar, while an improved rag doll system makes the ground react to a body tumbling around on it. “You’ll also see a lot more variation in the third-person movements of other soldiers. Previously, when running towards a Conquest flag with your teammates, you saw a group of people sprinting with the same basic move set. In Battlefield V, you might see one soldier stumbling when running up a hill or slipping if running through mud.”

According to the developers, “where you aim is where you’ll shoot.” Essentially, this means that the bullet you fire will also go where you’ve aimed, and there will be no random bullet deviation. Of course, things like bullet drop will still exist in the game, but no longer will players have to worry about firing and having the bullet not land near its target. Bullet penetration has also been brought back “in a big way,” allowing players with certain, heavy-duty weapons (an LMG or a stationary weapon) to just let loose and tear down various equipment.

As far as environments go, the new Fortifications system in Battlefield V will allow players to actually build various types of military assets. Things like foxholes, sandbags, barbed wire, tank stoppers, and other items will all be able to be built. reinforced, and torn down throughout a battle. Players can use this as a strategic way to win games by boxing in certain areas, or by simply running around and building to your heart’s content.

Lastly, squads in Battlefield V will be more important than they’ve ever been, according to DICE. Non-medic characters can now revive teammates within the same squad, and with a new and improved communication system, the developers promise a much more personal squad environment, with the aim being to help build and foster a true team experience. Squads will also be able to accumulate resources when they’re near each other, and eventually will have gathered enough to give the squad leader to call in reinforcements, allowing your team to help turn the tide of a potentially losing battle.

There’s a ton more to go over in the upcoming game, so if you’re curious on exactly what else will be coming to Battlefield V, make sure to check out the full post over on the Battlefield website, and let us know below what you think of some of the listed changes.

[Source: Battlefield]