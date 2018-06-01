‘New World Project 2’ Confirmed by Our World is Ended Director

Naoki Morita, game director and scenario writer for Red Entertainment’s original “New World Project” Our World is Ended, is working on a new game. The PlayStation Vita visual novel about a plucky game development team that somehow turns the real world into its video game may be getting a follow-up. This news comes from a blog post penned by Morita, who has confirmed a “New World Project 2” is about to go into full production.

Morita says the new game is a full new title, suggesting we can expect more of a thematic sequel than something directly following the events of Our World is Ended. That said, the new game is still a visual novel, and is still based in the real world. The setting has not been revealed, but the locations within that setting will be based on and named exactly as their real world counterparts. The setting will be different from the previous game’s, and so will the cast of seven young men and women. “Youth” is the core theme, and brace yourselves, “World” will be in the title.

Currently, “New World Project 2” is planned for consoles, specifically the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. No plans are in place for a Vita version.

[Source: Gematsu]