PES 2019 Loses Another League

Looking back, it was the Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) that dominated over the FIFA in terms of leagues. The tables have turned during the last few years, with FIFA games simply getting better licenses. PES 2019 leagues and the PES series are not in a good place right now, as publisher Konami officially confirmed that the well-known German club Borussia Dortmund ended its licensing agreement one year ahead of schedule. In other words, a reputable, top-league Bundesliga team is not going to be included in the upcoming release of PES 2019, even though the team’s appearance was previously advertised.

Yes, when it comes to licensing deals with top teams, the PES series faces yet another punch in the guts. Meanwhile, FIFA already has top teams like Manchester City or Manchester United included in its roster. So, for the time being, it looks at though FIFA is top dog.

In the previous PES release, PES 2018, the aforementioned Premier League clubs were present in the game as “Man Blue” and “Man Red” sides (rather generic and uninspiring for soccer aficionados). Of course, there is comfort in the fact that in PES players can import their designs and customized rosters. At any rate, that makes two major loses for the upcoming game – both Liverpool and Dortmund.

As we’ve reported earlier in May, PES 2019 is slated to hit stores on August 28, 2018, for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: Kotaku]