Setlist for PlayStation in Concert World Premiere Revealed

PlayStation has had its fair share of killer tracks over the years, hasn’t it? From Uncharted’s swelling score to the airy, ethereal melodies of Journey, there’s something for everyone. Which is why the PlayStation in Concert event was tailor-made for pretty much every fan, young and old. Don’t believe me? Check out the tunes from the unique event’s world premiere.

PlayStation in Concert, which emanated from the world-famous Royal Albert Hall in London, managed to put on quite a show, with every PlayStation console generation being covered. Here’s the PS1 setlist in full to kick things off:

Crash Bandicoot Medley

Warhawk Theme

Resident Evil Medley

MediEvil End Titles

Theme of Arc The Lad

While that ranged from the niche to the instantly iconic, PlayStation 2 and PSP’s set of toe-tappers, conducted by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra may have bettered even that quintet.

ICO Castle in the Mist & You Were There

Dark Cloud Main Theme

The World of flOw

LittleBigPlanet The Gardens

Prime #7 from Echochrome

Moss: Quite as a Mouse… With a Sword

After the interval, if you managed to catch your breath, you were treated to some of the best and most recognizable songs in video games. Not too shabby for a night out.

Killzone 2: Birth of War

Wonderbook: Book of Spells Theme

Journey: Apotheosis

The Last of Us Theme

Bloodborne: The First Hunter

Horizon: Zero Dawn: Years of Training and Aloy’s Theme

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture: The Light We Cast

The Order 1886: The Knight’s Theme

Blood and Truth: Ryan Marks

God of War Main Theme

The Last Guardian: Overture: Lore

