Permanent Superbeat: Xonic Price Drop Announced

Yesterday, PM Studios and publisher Acttil announced that Superbeat: Xonic, the rhythm game that originally released in 2015 for PlayStation Vita but was brought over to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in 2017, will be getting a permanent price drop for both its digital and physical versions of the game. For fans who haven’t tried the game and were possibly waiting for something like this to happen, today is your lucky day.

To check out a trailer for the PlayStation 4 version of the game, check out below:

With the price drop in effect, every version of the game essentially was knocked down by $10, with the PlayStation Vita version going from $29.99 to $19.99, and the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions dropping from $39.99 to $29.99. Featuring over 65 tracks that range from R&B to K-pop, Superbeat: Xonic will likely have something for everyone when it comes to music. The game also features brand new music as DLC that fans are able to jump into, while also allowing players to connect online and check out a full online leaderboard, so you can compare yourself to see who the best players in the world just might be. For those curious, make sure to check out our review of the “pure, visceral rhythm game” if you’re on the fence.

For a list of features that Superbeat: Xonic offers, check out below for an overview courtesy of PM Studios:

▪ All about rhythm! – PM Studios will bring you back to the beat once again with a high-speed, intuitive system found only in SUPERBEAT: XONiC! Is the rhythm in you?

▪ Modes that fit you! – Depending on your skill level, you can choose between 4TRAX (beginner), 6TRAX and 6TRAX FX (master). The handy tutorial mode will always be available as well!

▪ Massive play patterns! – Are you ready to groove to our fantastic music selection and master the monster patterns thrown at you? Raise the beat with Free Style for endless gameplay!

▪ New music! – SUPERBEAT: XONiC will feature BEATCRAFT-exclusive new music alongside several popular tracks- this music is guaranteed to electrify your XONiC experience!

▪ Real-time DJ ranking! – Check your rank in real-time in both local and worldwide rankings! Ride your way to the top of the charts and become the best DJ!

▪ Music to your eyes! – Enhance your DJ experience with captivating illustrations! Over 50 mesmerizing images are available throughout the game!

Superbeat: Xonic is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.