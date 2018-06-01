Train Sim World Coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

Dovetail Games, best known for delivering a wide variety of simulation games, has now announced Train Sim World, a brand new title that’s scheduled to arrive for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC platforms on July 24, 2018. If you’re interested in seeing Train Sim World gameplay footage, as well as more info about the game, then scroll on:

Train Sim World is a First-Person Train Simulator that brings to life the experience of operating powerful and realistic trains on authentic replicas on some of the world’s most amazing railways. Choose how you want to play, taking control and mastering powerful locomotives, running-to-time, carrying out important tasks or riding along as a passenger and watching the world go by. Watch all the action unfold and capture amazing screenshots or go exploring to hunt down all the hidden collectables. Whatever you choose to do, there’s lots to see and experience in Train Sim World

Rob O’Farrell, SVP, Development at Dovetail Games said, “The dream of driving trains on your Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or PC in Train Sim World is now close to becoming a reality. We’ve strived to deliver the optimal experience for players on each platform and enable them to feel the detail and enjoy the work that has gone into crafting Train Sim World.”